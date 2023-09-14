Punjab government to launch AI courses in schools.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses will be introduced in government schools throughout Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, chief minister, Punjab, announced. He emphasised that one lakh students will receive training in AI and an additional 10,000 teachers will be prepared to instruct these courses, according to an official statement. “Punjab is known for the Green Revolution and the White Revolution but now it will be known for the education revolution,” Mann said.

The Punjab CM has announced a significant allocation of funds, including Rs 358 crore for constructing boundary walls in over 7,000 schools, Rs 25 crore for benches and other furniture, Rs 60 crore for washroom facilities and Rs 800 crore for the construction of 10,000 new classrooms, the statement mentioned.

Mann disclosed the appointment of a ‘campus manager’ for each school and stated that Punjab will become the first state in the country to provide WiFi connectivity in every school. He further promised that within six months, all schools in the state would have access to internet facilities. Mann emphasised that his government’s primary goal was to enhance the educational opportunities for students, particularly those hailing from disadvantaged backgrounds, it added.

Also Read CBSE clarifies no collaboration with any private publisher for 2024 sample papers

He elaborated on efforts to upgrade teacher expertise, which includes sending educators for professional training both domestically and abroad. Additionally, students are being offered opportunities to visit renowned institutions like ISRO to enrich their knowledge. “Over the past 18 months, the AAP government in Punjab has created over 36,097 job opportunities for young individuals across various sectors,” Mann stated.

With inputs from PTI.