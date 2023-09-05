O.P. Jindal Global University announces more than 2,000 scholarships for 2024-25 academic year.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has revealed its commitment to grant more than 2,000 scholarships to deserving students for the upcoming academic year of 2024-25. This endeavour is aimed at ensuring that exceptional young talents have equal access to top-notch education opportunities. The decision to confer more than 2,000 scholarships to the incoming class of 2024-25 is a tribute to the special occasion of JGU’s 15th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2024. This initiative aims to empower over 60% of the new students admitted in 2024 to benefit from these scholarships and pursue their education at JGU, according to an official release.

The scholarships are to be awarded on merit-cum-means, following a transparent and holistic admissions process. The eligibility criteria include annual family income, last qualifying examination score, JSAT (Jindal Scholastic Aptitude Test) or any other relevant standardised examination results and faculty interview score (where applicable), as per the release.

JGU claims to encompass a diverse range of academic fields, spanning 12 schools. These encompass Law, Business, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts, Media Studies, Architecture, Banking and Finance, Environment and Sustainability, Psychology and Counselling, Languages and Literature, Public Health and Human Development. Additionally, JGU boasts two specialised research institutes dedicated to the exploration of behavioural sciences and education, the release mentioned.

The university’s core mission is to break free from conventional educational limitations and foster a culture of interdisciplinary learning. With an offering of more than 30 undergraduate programmes and more than 15 postgraduate programmes, it added.

“The most tangible expression of this commitment is our generous scholarship programme. During the last 14 years, JGU has awarded over Rs 250 crore in scholarships and almost half of the students studying at JGU have been recipients of these scholarships. It has been a life-changing experience for our students as they get access to a world-class education, which they may not have been able to afford,” C. Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said.