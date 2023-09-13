Nora Solomon Foundation launches Skill Development Centre in Gurugram.

The Nora Solomon Foundation (NSF), a non-profit organisation with a focus on providing education, vocational training and healthcare services to people has launched NSF Skill Development Centre in Gurugram. The Foundation has recently completed its inaugural three-month skill development training programme of its first batch, which has equipped 35 trainees with expertise in Computer Operation, Beauty Care Assistance, Assistant Dressmaking, and English Speaking. In the previous month, a group of 22 students successfully completed their training course at Skill Development Centre in New Delhi. The centre aims to train 1000+ students, making them employment ready every year, according to an official statement.

These courses have a primary objective of equipping underprivileged youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in various fields and industries. The launch coincided with Janamashtami and Teachers’ Day and included spirited cultural performances prepared by the students, the statement mentioned.

“The importance of creating a conducive environment for skill development, thereby narrowing the unemployment gap and empowering individuals, is to take charge of their futures. With an unwavering commitment to generating substantial job opportunities, NSF has introduced new courses such as Geriatric Care, Para Medics and various technical programmes,” Josphin Singh, director of programmes, NSF, said.

The organisation continues to work to bridge the gap between skills and opportunities, fostering economic growth within the community by unlocking the potential of countless individuals and transforming communities. The foundation continues its work through contributions to various charities, sponsoring education and regularly partnering with other organisations by providing financial and/or administrative support, it added.

With inputs from ANI.