National War Memorial chapter introduced in NCERT grade 7th curriculum to foster patriotism.

Starting from this academic year, the NCERT curriculum for 7th-grade students incorporates a section dedicated to the National War Memorial. The intention behind this addition is to instill a sense of patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice within the young minds of school children, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The NCERT curriculum’s newly added chapter sheds light on the history, importance and essence of the National War Memorial (NWM). It also emphasises the profound sacrifices made by soldiers in the service of the nation since Independence, the statement mentioned.

This joint effort by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education aims to instill values such as patriotism, dedication to duty, bravery, and sacrifice in school children. The initiative also seeks to encourage greater youth involvement in the nation-building process. Within the chapter, the narrative revolves around two friends who exchange letters, expressing their gratitude for the freedom they enjoy today due to the selfless sacrifices of the brave soldiers, it added.

The Ministry noted that the authors at NCERT have creatively captured the deep emotional impact and connection that arise in the minds and hearts of children when they visit this iconic monument. The National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak), established in January 2019, stands as a national monument erected to honor the valor of our courageous soldiers, as per the statement.

With inputs from ANI.