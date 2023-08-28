Muzaffarnagar slap row: possible enrollment of Muslim student in govt school

A Muslim student, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a school teacher in Muzaffarnagar, may join a government primary school if his family agrees. Additionally, the education department will assist in relocating other students from Neha Public School in Khabbupur village, where the incident occurred, according to officials from the education department.

The father of the slapped boy has expressed his desire for his son to discontinue attending Neha Public School. The block education officer has engaged with the boy, who has shown a willingness to enrol in the government primary school within the village. The boy’s admission to the government school will be facilitated, contingent upon his family’s consent, as stated by Shubham Shukla, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Muzaffarnagar.

The private school in Khabbupur village will not be closed and normal teaching activities will continue. “The school has been asked to give in a month its clarification to the department regarding its affiliation. It has three teachers and runs classes from one to five,” the BSA said.

Neha Public School maintains an affiliation with the Uttar Pradesh government’s basic education department and presently accommodates 50 enrolled students. Regarding the potential continuation of Tripta Tyagi, the implicated school teacher, in her teaching role at the school, Shubham Shukla clarified that this outcome is contingent upon the actions taken by the police. Furthermore, the BSA indicated that the block education officer will visit Neha Public School on Monday. Until such time that the school’s affiliation is revoked, suitable arrangements will be orchestrated for students who wish to pursue their studies there, as per the statement.

“There is a government primary school in the village. Children who want to go there will be enrolled there. Students, who wish to continue study in the private school, can do so since they are already paying the fees. The formalities including transfer certificates (of the children) will be completed by the department, so that the parents do not face any additional burden,” the BSA said.

Amid widespread outrage, police have charged Tyagi, for alleged communal remarks and instructing students to slap a Muslim classmate over unfinished homework. The education department has issued a notice to the school. Tyagi is facing charges under IPC sections 323 and 504, both non-cognisable offences, which are bailable and don’t entail immediate arrest. The incident, captured in a video, occurred at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village. Tyagi claimed the video was manipulated to incite tension and that it was filmed by the boy’s uncle. She admitted to wrongdoing but cited her physical handicap as a reason for her actions, it added.

With inputs from PTI.