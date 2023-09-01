Modi govt grants deemed university status for NCERT – Here’s what it means

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been granted the prestigious status of a deemed university. This significant declaration was made during an event commemorating the 63rd foundation day of NCERT in the national capital.

Pradhan also urged for the integration of Bal Bhavans and Bal Vatika into NCERT, envisioning a comprehensive educational approach which is aimed at providing holistic education to children.

Established in 1961 under the Society Act, NCERT’s primary mission has been to assist and advise the government on matters related to school education. The organization’s dedication to educational excellence is evidenced by the new position as ‘deemed-to-be-university’.

The concept of an Institution of Higher Education being declared ‘Deemed-to-be-university’ by the Central government, based on the guidance of the UGC, is designed to recognize institutions that excel in specific areas of study. These institutions gain the academic reputation and benefits associated with traditional universities after being granted this prestigious status.

NCERT will be able to award its own graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees thanks to its newly acquired deemed university status, significantly expanding its influence over India’s educational landscape.

During the event, Pradhan also inaugurated three state-of-the-art laboratories, including one dedicated to virtual reality education and another focused on teacher training. These cutting-edge facilities reflect NCERT’s commitment to embracing modern educational methods and technologies.

In his address, Minister Pradhan drew parallels between the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the National Education Policy (NEP), expressing his belief that the NEP would achieve the same level of success as the recent ISRO project. This contrast highlights the government’s commitment to improving India’s educational system and positions it as a major force behind development and innovation.

