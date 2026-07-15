Mahindra University has launched a six-year integrated B.Tech LL.B. (Honours) programme, combining engineering education with legal studies as technology-driven sectors face growing regulatory and compliance challenges, according to an official statement.

The programme will require students to study engineering fundamentals alongside subjects such as constitutional law, contract law and intellectual property. The university said the course is aimed at addressing the increasing overlap between technology, regulation and legal frameworks.

The move comes as developments in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data protection, blockchain and digital finance raise new questions around accountability, privacy, intellectual property and regulation.

The university said students will be able to develop expertise in areas including technology law, AI governance, cyber law, intellectual property rights, data protection and privacy, fintech regulation, corporate compliance and regulatory affairs.

The integrated curriculum is also intended to expose students to both technical and legal approaches to problem-solving. The university said this could help students understand issues such as accountability for AI-driven decisions, ownership of technology and AI-generated intellectual property, cybersecurity compliance and the regulation of digital transactions.

Professionals with knowledge of both technology and law could find roles across technology companies, law firms, consulting firms, financial institutions and government and policy organisations, particularly in areas where regulatory requirements are closely linked to emerging technologies.