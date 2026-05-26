The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be declared today, May 26, at 3 PM. With lakhs of students expected to access the results simultaneously, official websites may experience slowdowns or temporary outages. To avoid inconvenience, the board has provided multiple alternatives for students to check their Class 12 scorecards, including DigiLocker, SMS services, and mobile apps, apart from the main result websites.

How to check on the official website

Step 1 – Go to results.kite.kerala.gov.in or results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3 – Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4 – Hit ‘Submit.’

Step 5 – Your scorecard will appear. Download and save a copy.

How to check via DigiLocker

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone. Sign in with your registered mobile number. If you don’t have an account yet, register using your Aadhaar number or mobile number – it only takes a minute. Once logged in, navigate to the ‘Education’ section. Select ‘DHSE Kerala’ from the list. Click on ‘Class 12 Marksheet 2026.’ Your scorecard will be available to view and download.

How to check via SMS

No internet? No problem. Students can get their result directly on their mobile phone via SMS.

Open the messaging app on your phone. Type: KERALA12 (space) YOUR REGISTRATION NUMBER Example: KERALA12 1234567 Send this to 56263. Your result – with subject-wise marks and qualifying status will be sent back to the same number.

What you will need

Regardless of which method you use, keep these two things handy before you start:

Registration Number (as printed on your admit card)

Date of Birth

The scorecard available online is provisional. The original marksheet needs to be collected from the school once the board announces distribution.