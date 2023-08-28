scorecardresearch
Kerala education minister demands action against UP school teacher for student slapping

The minister emphasised that children and students view their educators as sources of guidance and motivation, and he urged for decisive measures against those accountable for encouraging actions that foster divisions.

Written by FE Education
Kerala education minister demands action against UP school teacher for student slapping. Image Credits: Deccan Herald.

Following the widespread circulation of a video depicting a teacher from Uttar Pradesh allegedly instructing her students to physically reprimand a boy from a minority group, V Sivankutty, Education Minister,  Kerala has remarked that this incident establishes a perilous precedent for susceptible young minds. The minister emphasised that children and students view their educators as sources of guidance and motivation, and he urged for decisive measures against those accountable for encouraging actions that foster divisions and harm, according to an official statement.

The video, which has gained significant traction on social media platforms, reportedly exhibits a school teacher instructing her students to slap a boy who purportedly failed to complete his homework. The teacher’s remarks, in which she refers to the boy as “Mohammaden,” and her objectionable comments about the community, are audible in the video.

Expressing his concerns, Sivankutty penned a letter to Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh on the matter. In the letter, he highlighted the potential consequences of the incident, not only on the unity of the student body but also on the painstaking efforts of educators throughout the nation. As a prominent figure in the Left party, Sivankutty urged for resolute action against those responsible for propagating such divisive behavior within an educational institution, as per the statement.

“Such an incident not only goes against the principles of secularism and tolerance that our great nation stands for but also sets a dangerous precedent for impressionable young minds who look up to their educators for guidance and inspiration,” Sivankutty said. He also urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and emotional well-being of the students affected by this incident. “It is imperative that the authorities send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in our society, especially within the sacred spaces of our educational institutions,” he said. 

With inputs from PTI.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 13:30 IST

