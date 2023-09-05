The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to unveil the results for the second round of seat allotment for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today, on September 4, 2023. Candidates who actively participated in the counseling process can conveniently access these results via the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. To gain access to the KCET counseling results, candidates are required to provide their login credentials. The universities will determine the KCET 2023 seat allotment based on factors such as the preferences submitted by candidates and seat availability. Those who receive favorable allotments must promptly report to the designated institutions, armed with their original documents.
For the KCET Round 2 Result 2023, candidates should be prepared with a set of essential documents. The following list mentions the documents that are mandatory:
- KCET application form
- KCET admit card
- Proof of UGCET application fee payment
- SSLC mark sheet and certificate
- 2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate
- Income certificate
- Caste certificate
- Parent’s study certificate or Parent’s Hometown certificate
- Kannada medium certificate (applicable to candidates who pursued education in Kannada from Class 1 to 10, either within or outside the state of Karnataka)
- Two passport-size photographs
To access the KEA KCET Round 2 Results, candidates can follow these straightforward steps:
- Begin by visiting the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
- On the homepage, you will find a link to the KCET second-round allotment results; click on it.
- Enter the login credentials as required and then procees to submit.
- The KEA KCET Round 2 seat allotment for 2023 will then be displayed.
- Review your results and proceed to download them for your reference.
In summary, candidates eagerly anticipating the KCET Round 2 seat allotment results should visit the official KEA website, log in with their credentials, and follow the provided steps to access and download the outcome of this crucial stage in their academic journey.