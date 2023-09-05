The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to unveil the results for the second round of seat allotment for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today, on September 4, 2023. Candidates who actively participated in the counseling process can conveniently access these results via the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. To gain access to the KCET counseling results, candidates are required to provide their login credentials. The universities will determine the KCET 2023 seat allotment based on factors such as the preferences submitted by candidates and seat availability. Those who receive favorable allotments must promptly report to the designated institutions, armed with their original documents.

For the KCET Round 2 Result 2023, candidates should be prepared with a set of essential documents. The following list mentions the documents that are mandatory:

KCET application form

KCET admit card

Proof of UGCET application fee payment

SSLC mark sheet and certificate

2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Parent’s study certificate or Parent’s Hometown certificate

Kannada medium certificate (applicable to candidates who pursued education in Kannada from Class 1 to 10, either within or outside the state of Karnataka)

Two passport-size photographs

To access the KEA KCET Round 2 Results, candidates can follow these straightforward steps:

Begin by visiting the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will find a link to the KCET second-round allotment results; click on it.

Enter the login credentials as required and then procees to submit.

The KEA KCET Round 2 seat allotment for 2023 will then be displayed.

Review your results and proceed to download them for your reference.

In summary, candidates eagerly anticipating the KCET Round 2 seat allotment results should visit the official KEA website, log in with their credentials, and follow the provided steps to access and download the outcome of this crucial stage in their academic journey.