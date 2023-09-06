On September 6, 2023, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the results for the 2nd round seat allotment of the Karnataka Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (KCET). Candidates who have previously registered for the counseling process will be able to access the KCET second round seat allotment results for the year 2023 through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. To gain access to this crucial information, candidates must utilize their unique CET number, which serves as their key to download the KCET allotment list.

Originally planned for September 5, 2023, the KCET 2nd round seat allotment date was postponed to September 6, 2023, as per the official schedule. Those who are selected in the 2nd round seat allotment will need to complete the admission confirmation process online. Following successful fee payment, they are then required to report to the allocated institute for document verification.

KEA has issued a notification stating, “Seat allotment results for UGCET 2023 (engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, BSc nursing) courses will be published on September 6, 2023, after 8 p.m.” Furthermore, it has been clarified that candidates who have secured medical seats in the second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counseling will not be considered for seat allotment under KCET 2023 counseling.

Here are the steps candidates should follow to check the KCET second round seat allotment results on kea.kar.nic.in:

Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

Scroll down on the homepage and click on “UGCET second round seat allotment result.”

The screen will be updated with a new login window.

Enter your Karnataka CET application number.

The UGCET allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

During the KCET document verification and admission confirmation process for 2023, candidates will need to provide the following documents: