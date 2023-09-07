JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2023: Download JK Board soft, hard zone results pdf at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the revaluation results for Class 12 students today. These results are accessible online and are specifically aimed at regular students residing in both the soft and hard zones of the Jammu division. If you had submitted a revaluation request, you can now view your JKBOSE 12th results by visiting the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

It’s worth noting that you won’t need any login credentials to retrieve the JK Board revaluation result because it has been made available in a downloadable PDF format. According to the data provided, a total of 5,338 students sought revaluation for their JKBOSE exams in the soft zone schools. Out of these, the results of 4,298 students remained unchanged. In the hard zone, there were 666 applications for revaluation, with 552 students experiencing no alterations in their results.

Below is a direct link for students to download their revaluation result pdf:

JKBOSE 12th Re-evaluation Result for Annual, Regular Session (Hard Zone) – jkbose.nic.in/pdf/23AJTH-Notif090.pdf

JKBOSE 12th Re-evaluation Result for Soft Zone – jkbose.nic.in/pdf/23AJTR-Notif090.pdf

How to download the revaluation result?

To access the JK Board revaluation result for the year 2023 for Class 12, here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and locate the link that corresponds to revaluation results for either the soft or hard zone within the Jammu division.

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: A PDF file containing the results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Search for your name and check your result.

Step 6: Download the revaluation result PDF for your records and future reference.

In the provided PDF, you will find information stating, “Further to the Higher Secondary Part Two examination results, the following roll numbers’ results are amended/revised/declared.” This indicates that the results in the PDF have been updated, revised, or declared after the initial Higher Secondary Part Two examination results.