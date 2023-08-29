JENPAS UG seat allotment result 2023 releases today; check details here on wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the outcomes of seat allotment for the first round on August 29, 2023. Individuals who participated in the counseling sessions can access these results via the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. To gain access, they must input their login credentials.

In accordance with the schedule for JENPAS Counselling 2023, candidates who have been chosen are required to remit the seat acceptance fee. Furthermore, they are expected to visit the designated institutions between August 29 and September 2, 2023. During this time, document authentication and admission procedures will take place. To obtain information about the timing and prerequisites for the admission process, individuals can communicate directly with the school administrators.

Also Read GMAT Registrations 2023 starts today! Check details here

For those curious about the process of verifying their JENPAS UG seat allotment status for 2023, the following steps should be followed:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for round 1 seat allotment results.

Step 3: Input the necessary login details.

Step 4: The JENPAS counseling outcome for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review and save a copy of the allocation information.

For individuals preparing to attend JENPAS Counselling 2023, several essential documents must be presented for verification. This compilation includes:

JENPAS 2023 Rank card

Letter of seat allotment for JENPAS UG 2023

Class 10th mark sheet

Proof of income

Domicile certification (if applicable)

Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)



These documents serve as crucial prerequisites to ensure a smooth and efficient verification process during JENPAS Counselling 2023.