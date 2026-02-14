The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 answer key, response released at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Main 2026 final answer key very soon. While the NTA has not officially confirmed the date yet, media reports suggest that the results may be announced by February 12. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be able to check the answer key and results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1 exams were held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Paper 1 was conducted over the first four days in two shifts—9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 took place on the last day in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result: Where to check result?

Students can view their JEE Main 2026 results only on the official NTA websites. The main portals are jeemain.nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates should check these sites only to avoid false information and to safely access their scorecards.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result: How to check Session 1 result

Once released, candidates can easily check and download the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result by following the below mentioned steps–

-Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

-Log in using their application number and date of birth or password

-View and download the scorecard

-Keep a printed copy for counselling and admission purposes

Details given on the JEE Main 2026 scorecard

The scorecard will include:

-Subject-wise NTA percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

-Overall (aggregate) percentile score

-JEE Advanced eligibility status, if applicable

The All India Rank (AIR) and category-wise rank will be announced later, after the Session 2 results are declared.

Expected cutoff for JEE Main 2026

The official cutoff will be released along with the results. Based on past trends, cutoff percentiles may differ across categories and depend on exam difficulty and shift-wise performance. Higher percentile scores generally improve chances of admission to top institutes.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result: What comes next after the result

Candidates who wish to improve their scores can appear for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, for which registrations are still open. The best score from both sessions will be considered for admissions, counselling, and eligibility for JEE Advanced.