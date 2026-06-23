As technology continues to reshape industries and everyday life, educational institutions are increasingly encouraging students to move beyond textbooks and apply their skills to real-world challenges. In Jaipur, one such initiative recently brought together aspiring innovators, coders, and problem-solvers under one roof, giving them an opportunity to build technology-driven solutions for issues affecting society.

Arya College of Engineering & IT organized Hack Arya Verse 2.0, a 24-hour hackathon aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and practical learning among engineering students. The event attracted hundreds of participants from various institutes across Jaipur, who worked in teams to develop solutions for community and national-level challenges, according to an official statement.

The hackathon focused on encouraging students to think creatively and use emerging technologies to address real-world problems. Participants explored diverse domains including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, web development, mobile application development, digital health technologies, healthcare, and sustainable development.

The event was attended by Prof. Nimit Ranjan Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota, as the chief guest, while Er. Anurag Agarwal, Chairman of Arya College of Engineering & IT, served as the chief patron. Students, budding software developers, and technology enthusiasts from different institutions were invited to showcase their ideas and technical capabilities, according to an official statement.

Beyond the competition itself, Hack Arya Verse 2.0 emphasized learning and mentorship. Participants received guidance from experienced mentors drawn from both academia and industry, who helped teams refine their concepts, improve technical execution, and strengthen their project presentations.

Throughout the 24-hour challenge, teams were tasked with designing, coding, and refining their solutions within a limited timeframe. The intensive format encouraged collaboration, critical thinking, and rapid prototyping—skills that are increasingly valued by employers in the technology sector.

The finalists presented a wide range of projects that reflected both technical expertise and creativity. Their solutions were evaluated by a panel of judges from the corporate sector on parameters such as innovation, feasibility, technical implementation, and potential impact. Winning teams were awarded cash prizes and goodies, while all participants received e-certificates in recognition of their efforts.