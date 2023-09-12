scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2023: Check results at jacresults.com; other details here!

Jharkhand Academic Council released compartment result for 10th and 12th on September 11, 2023

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
JAC compartment Results 2023
JAC compartment Results 2023

The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, has officially released the compartment results for both 10th and 12th classes on September 11, 2023. Students who took the supplementary exams can access their results on the official website, jacresults.com, by logging in with their credentials.

Those students who did not pass the primary exams were required to participate in the supplementary exams to clear their subjects. Now, the authorities have made the JAC 10th and 12th Compartment Results for 2023 available on the official website. These compartment exams were held in July.

For direct access to the results, use the following links:

Also Read

JAC Compartment Result 2023 Class 10: jacresults.com/jac-sec-comp-result-2023/index.php

JAC Compartment Result 2023 Class 12: jacresults.com/jac-inter-compart-result-2023/index.php

To check the JAC Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result 2023, follow these steps:

  • visit http://www.jacresults.com
  • click on the link for JAC Intermediate/Secondary results
  • enter their roll code and roll number
  • the results will then be displayed on the screen
  • students can download and print their mark sheets for future reference.

To access the results, candidates need to pay attention to the following essential information:

  • Roll Code
  • Roll Number

More Stories on
Education Courses

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 13:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS