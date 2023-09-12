JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2023: Check results at jacresults.com; other details here!

The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, has officially released the compartment results for both 10th and 12th classes on September 11, 2023. Students who took the supplementary exams can access their results on the official website, jacresults.com, by logging in with their credentials.

Those students who did not pass the primary exams were required to participate in the supplementary exams to clear their subjects. Now, the authorities have made the JAC 10th and 12th Compartment Results for 2023 available on the official website. These compartment exams were held in July.

For direct access to the results, use the following links:

JAC Compartment Result 2023 Class 10: jacresults.com/jac-sec-comp-result-2023/index.php

JAC Compartment Result 2023 Class 12: jacresults.com/jac-inter-compart-result-2023/index.php

To check the JAC Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result 2023, follow these steps:

visit http://www.jacresults.com

click on the link for JAC Intermediate/Secondary results

enter their roll code and roll number

the results will then be displayed on the screen

students can download and print their mark sheets for future reference.

To access the results, candidates need to pay attention to the following essential information: