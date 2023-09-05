iTechGenic teams up with Microsoft Azure, G7 CR for AI-enhanced Engineering management.

iTechGenic, an AI-powered engineering intelligence platform, has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft Azure and G7 CR Technologies – a subsidiary of Noventiq Company, as part of their STAB programme for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). This joint effort is geared towards revolutionising the way engineering leaders and managers oversee distributed teams and complex development operations, according to an official release.

The primary objective of this partnership is to empower engineering teams with a 360-degree perspective by harnessing insights from various DevOps tools. Additionally, it aims to identify and address risks throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). Utilising its proprietary AI algorithms, iTechGenic not only claims to predict potential challenges but also equips managers with the tools to take preemptive action, the release mentioned.

iTechGenic’s flagship offering, the Virtual Scrum Master, is designed to provide organisations with a transformative solution that extracts insights from diverse platforms. This enables operational excellence and drives business outcomes. By seamlessly integrating and analyzing project data, businesses can make well-informed decisions, optimize resource allocation, foster collaboration, and ultimately achieve strategic goals with unparalleled efficiency and precision, as per the release.

“We are actively developing an architecture that aims to ensure seamless scalability of our product in the long term. Our roadmap includes exciting features and we anticipate that within the next three-six months, we will expand our presence into the global market, with a strong focus on AI models to automate the daily tasks of engineering managers and Scrum masters,” Aninda Mukhopadhyay, co-founder, CTO, COO, iTechGenic, said.

iTechGenic has already established partnerships with companies, including TCS, Tech Mahindra, Huawei, Microsoft and Writer Information, serving as their trusted go-to-market partner, thereby facilitating client engagement.