ISB and Emeritus launches 24-week chief technology officer programme.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in democratising education for individuals and organisations worldwide, has introduced a Chief Technology Officer Programme. This comprehensive 24-week learning initiative has been meticulously crafted by ISB’s distinguished faculty, according to an official release.

Designed specifically for seasoned technology leaders with a minimum of a decade’s experience in technology leadership roles, this programme also caters to aspiring chief technology officers (CTOs) and individuals new to the role seeking to refine their leadership skills. Participants will gain insights into the various challenges and opportunities within the tech industry through a multifaceted approach, the release mentioned.

The programme encompasses an array of learning tools, including prerecorded video content and masterclasses conducted by industry experts. It also incorporates hands-on learning experiences through action learning projects, illuminating career discussions and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing. Participants will additionally earn the ISB executive alumni status, granting them access to a community of over 50,000 members, as per the release.

“This comprehensive programme from ISB Executive Education and Emeritus is a step towards preparing Indian CTOs to leverage the latest technologies to improve efficiency, productivity and customer experience at their companies. Through top faculty from a pioneering institution such as ISB leading the programme, we are certain that it will help senior technology leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to stay ahead of the curve and contribute to not just their companies’ but also to the nation’s digital growth,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said.

As part of this programme, participants will delve into topics such as technology strategy, ideation and adaptation across the technology and tech-related fields. This programme is particularly valuable for senior technology professionals working in IT services, product-based companies, BFSI, telecommunications, consumer products, engineering/design and consulting sectors, among others, it added.

Participants will explore key areas such as formulating and implementing digital innovation strategies, understanding enterprise technology and architecture, navigating IT investments and operating models, undertaking organisational redesign to gain a competitive tech-led edge, delving into technology laws and policies, and addressing leadership challenges with sustainability, among other crucial subjects.