Nancy, an international student from Delhi, was celebrated last week at the Universities Australia Solutions Summit in Canberra for her remarkable journey from one of India’s underprivileged communities to the University of Melbourne.

Australia’s minister for education, Jason Clare, formally acknowledged Nancy’s achievements during the summit, highlighting her as a testament to the transformative power of global education. Nancy is the inaugural recipient of the Melbourne Welcoming Universities Scholarship – Asha, a fully-funded programme established in partnership with the Asha Community Health and Development Society.

Asha Partnership

The scholarship, which covers tuition, accommodation, living expenses, and health insurance, supports students from Delhi’s slum communities. Nancy will begin her Master of International Relations this March with the support of the University’s Faculty of Arts and Ormond College.

Minister Clare, who first met Nancy in December 2025 at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi, remarked, “Nancy’s story shows us the power of education. That a child born into a world with almost nothing can become anything.”

Kiran Martin, founder of Asha, described the partnership as a “historic first,” noting that such opportunities from leading global institutions reshape how students from slum communities perceive their own worth and future.

Global Engagement

Prof Michael Wesley, deputy vice-chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement) at the University of Melbourne, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to unlocking opportunities for talented students worldwide. “Through scholarships like this, we support bright minds like Nancy and build a community of globally engaged graduates ready to tackle the world’s challenges,” he said.

ALSO READ ICAI CA Result 2026 (OUT): Check full toppers list here

Reflecting on her studies, Nancy expressed excitement about Australia’s inclusive academic culture. “I hope to grow both academically and personally,” she said. “I am excited to think critically, ask questions, and learn from different perspectives.