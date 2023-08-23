Imarticus Learning launches comprehensive US Certified Public Accountant Programme

Ed-tech institute, Imarticus Learning has announced the launch of its comprehensive US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) programme. This programme is specifically designed to provide aspiring accountants and finance professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their careers and obtain the CPA designation.

According to an official release, the CPA designation is recognised globally in over 130 countries and is one of the most reputed qualifications in the accounting and finance industry. CPAs are highly sought-after in the United States and outsourcing capitals like India, commanding lucrative salaries and offering diverse career prospects across various industries.

Imarticus Learning’s CPA programme distinguishes itself from other programmes with a variety of features. The programme includes a pass guarantee, ensuring that candidates who don’t pass all CPA examinations will receive a refund of 50% of the course fee on fulfillment of all criteria. Participants will have access to comprehensive course materials, including books, study materials, practice questions, and mock tests powered by Gleim, an internationally recognised content provider approved by the Association of Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

The programme combines 100 plus hours of on-demand learning content, over 200 hours of live online classes, and personalised mentoring from highly qualified instructors, including CPAs, CFAs, CMAs, and CAs. Students will get the opportunity to gain practical learning experiences, such as MS Excel, Advanced Excel, Financial Modeling, and real-life case-based simulations. Furthermore, students will get 24/7 doubt-solving through the dual-teacher model. Optional internships, live projects and a pre-placement boot camp, are among other facilities provided under the course.

The CPA programme provides worldwide opportunities to students. The programme equips participants with expertise in US GAAP, audit, taxation, financial analysis and reporting, and international financial accounting, making them valuable across various profiles within financial services firms.

“With the global recognition of the CPA designation and the high demand for CPAs in the industry, we aim to provide a rigorous and practical learning experience that prepares our participants for success. Our partnership with AICPA and Gleim ensures that our programme aligns with industry standards, and our pass guarantee feature demonstrates our commitment to the success of our students,” Nikhil Barshikar, managing director, CEO, Imarticus Learning, said.

Imarticus Learning is an accredited channel partner of AICPA, US, along with Gleim, an AICPA-approved global content provider. The programme aligns with AICPA’s rigorous curriculum, preparing participants for the CPA examinations, the release said.