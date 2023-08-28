Imarticus Learning introduces 200th batch of Data Science and Analytics programme.

Imarticus Learning, an ed-tech company, has introduced the 200th batch of its postgraduate programme focused on Data Science and Analytics. The remarkable feature of this particular cohort is the programme’s significant milestone of achieving a 50% representation of female graduates. Throughout the past year, the Data Science and Analytics programme offered by Imarticus Learning has borne witness to a varied group of students, exemplifying the programme’s all-encompassing ethos. The varied composition of participants in the programme serves as a testament to a well-balanced gender distribution, with males constituting 49.62% and females comprising 50.38%—a tangible embodiment of the steadfast commitment to inclusivity, according to an official release.

The demographic distribution illustrates the programme’s wide-ranging appeal, spanning various age groups. Specifically, 23.91% of participants fall within the 25-28-year range, while a substantial 72.44% are aged between 22 and 24. Notably, there is a deliberate focus on individuals aged 29 and above, constituting 3.65% of the cohort, the release mentioned.

” At Imarticus Learning, nurturing talent and fostering innovation have been ingrained in our educational philosophy. As we mark a decade of educational excellence, our commitment to offering life-altering learning experiences remains resolute. Our aim is to equip individuals with the skills to not only survive but thrive in ever-evolving industries. Imarticus Learning announces the 200th batch of the postgraduate programme in Data Science and Analytics, a testament to our dedication to excellence, diversity, and pioneering education,” Nikhil Barshikar, managing director, CEO, Imarticus Learning, said.

Moreover, the salary range of freshers is comprehensively represented. Specifically, 9.33% earn less than 2.5 LPA, while 6.30% fall within the 2.5 – 3 LPA bracket. A noteworthy portion, 23.89%, lies within the 3 – 3.5 LPA range. Additionally, a significant cohort, constituting 30.56%, earns between 4 – 5 LPA. Impressively, 18.98% of participants achieve a substantial income of 5 LPA and above. Highlighting the programme’s success, the highest attained salary post-completion stands at an impressive 22.5 lacs per annum. This underscores the programme’s effectiveness in catering to diverse career stages and aspirations, as per the release.

Participants undertake a transformative educational journey with 300+ dedicated learning hours, mastering data science through a dynamic curriculum. They complete 25+ industry projects, gaining practical skills and hands-on experience, supported by 10+ cutting-edge tools. Graduates emerge equipped with expertise in Python, SQL, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Power BI, and Tableau, ready for the data-driven job market, it added.