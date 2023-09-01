IIT Madras teams up with Fifth Generation Technology for AI-powered smart manufacturing solutions.

IIT Madras’ Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMDTC), a Center of Excellence, has joined forces with Fifth Generation Technologies India to create intelligent manufacturing solutions tailored to small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs). This partnership will primarily concentrate on pioneering research and development in smart manufacturing technologies geared towards SMMs, according to an official release.

The AMDTC, a Centre of Excellence dedicated to Machine Tools and Production Technology at IIT Madras, will collaborate with Fifth Generation Technologies India (P) Ltd. The Indian branch of the Canadian-based 5G Group of Companies. Their expertise lies in providing smart manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of small, medium and large-scale manufacturers, the release mentioned.

“Many SMMs have old machines which do not have controllers. By connecting such machines using IoT sensors and collecting real-time operational data we shall also convert them into smart machines. ” N. Ramesh Babu, Secretary, AMTDC, IIT Madras, said.

The primary objective of this partnership is to harness the power of AI and Machine Learning to enable real-time optimisation of various machining processes within small and medium-sized manufacturing (SMM) facilities. This endeavour holds the promise of reducing operational expenses and enhancing overall efficiency. The models created through this collaboration will serve as the foundation for the further advancement of ‘Digital Twins,’ which will be both feasible and cost-effective for SMMs to adopt, as per the release.

Furthermore, the collaboration intends to engage student interns in the development and implementation of these solutions within SMM workshops. This approach not only fosters the creation of a highly skilled and well-prepared next-generation workforce for the manufacturing sector but also contributes to the practical implementation of the solutions, it added.