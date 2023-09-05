IIT JAM Registration 2024 Latest News: Register on jam.iitm.ac.in and check other details here

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has initiated the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2024 on September 5, 2023. The official website now provides a link for candidates to register for the JAM 2024 entrance. Prospective applicants are strongly advised to meticulously review the eligibility criteria and application procedure before applying for the entrance examination.

The JAM 2024 examinations are scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024. To enroll for JAM 2024, candidates must visit the official website and input the necessary credentials in the registration link. The link for candidate registration for the entrance exam can be accessed through the JOAPS 2024 portal at joaps.iitm.ac.in. For additional updates regarding JAM 2024 registration and the application process, candidates can refer to the portal.

Documents Required for Completing JAM 2024 Applications

During the process of completing the IIT JAM 2024 applications, candidates must upload a specific set of documents for verification purposes. It is essential to upload these documents in the specified size and format as indicated in the application form.

Nationality Certificate: Aadhar Card, First Page of Passport, Birth Certificate, or Voter ID Card. Note: The candidate’s name in the application form must exactly match that in the Qualifying degree.

X standard (SSC) Marksheet.

If applicable, OBC (NCL)/ EWS/ SC/ ST Certificate in the specified format.

If applicable, a PwD Certificate in the specified format.

Marksheet of the First Year of the Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available on a semester basis, combine the certificates of the 1st and 2nd semesters.

Marksheet of the Second Year of the Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available on a semester basis, combine the certificates of the 3rd and 4th semesters.

If available, Marksheet of the Third Year of the Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available on a semester basis, combine the certificates of the 5th and 6th semesters.

If applicable, Marksheet of the Fourth Year of the Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available on a semester basis, combine the certificates of the 7th and 8th semesters.

If applicable, Marksheet of the Fifth Year of the Qualifying Degree. If certificates are available on a semester basis, combine the certificates of the 9th and 10th semesters.

If available, a consolidated Marksheet encompassing all the years/semesters of the qualifying degree can be uploaded.

Degree/Provisional certificate, if accessible.

Completed Declaration Form.

Schedule for registration and application of IIT JAM 2024

Applications through IIT JAM Online Application Processing System begins – September 5, 2023

Last date for application – October 13, 2023

JAM admit cards available on the online application portal – January 8, 2024

Exam date of IIT JAM – February 11, 2024

How to Register for JAM 2024

The registration process for IIT JAM 2024 is now active on the official website. To successfully complete the registration and application process, candidates can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2024.

Step 2: Navigate to the JAM 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on “new registration” and provide the required details.

Step 4: Utilize the created credentials to log in and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary images and documents as per the specified requirements.

Step 6: Submit the application fee through the provided payment link.

Step 7: Click on the final submission link to conclude the process.