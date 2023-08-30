IIT Gandhinagar; rising national rankings and global challenges in 2023.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar stands as one of the 23 IITs within the nation. This institution encompasses a total of 13 diverse departments and seven specialised centres. It provides an array of educational options including BTech, MTech, MSc, MA, PhD, as well as non-degree programmes. Admission into the BTech programmes is contingent upon one’s performance in the JEE Advanced examination, according to the media reports.

At IIT Gandhinagar, a comprehensive selection of academic offerings is available. These encompass a four-year BTech curriculum spanning Artificial Intelligence, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Materials Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, the institute extends BTech-MTech dual degree pathways in the fields of Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering, as per the reports.

Concerning its master’s level offerings, the institute presents a variety of avenues for higher education. These encompass a two-year MSc programme in Chemistry, Cognitive Science, Mathematics and Physics. Furthermore, there is a two-year MA programme available in the domain of Society and Culture, along with the MTech programme. Additionally, the institute extends opportunities for PGDIIT and PhD programmes across a range of disciplines encompassing Engineering, Sciences, as well as Humanities and Social Sciences.

Over the past half-decade, IIT Gandhinagar has demonstrated a remarkable ascent in its overall ranking. Beginning at the 51st position in 2019, it climbed to the 35th rank in 2020. Subsequently, the institute continued its upward trajectory, reaching the 33rd spot in 2021. While there was a slight decline in 2022, the year 2023 witnessed a substantial resurgence, propelling the institute to the impressive 24th position. Notably, this achievement also led the institute to secure a place within the top 20 engineering colleges, the report said.

Despite its noteworthy advancements in the national rankings, IIT Gandhinagar has encountered a setback in its global positioning. In the 2023 edition of THE World University Rankings, the institute’s standing has regrettably slipped to the 801-1000 band. This decline represents a departure from its performance in preceding years.