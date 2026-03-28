The final placement process for the flagship postgraduate programme (PGP) at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) concluded with strong participation from private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) and management consulting firms.

PE/VC Boom

For the class of 2026, offers in the PE/VC cohort rose 45% year-on-year, with top recruiters including Blackstone, Elevation Capital, General Atlantic, Temasek and Z47. In management consulting, Boston Consulting Group emerged as the largest recruiter with 33 offers, followed by McKinsey & Company (21) and Bain & Company (20).

In the investment banking and markets cohort, Goldman Sachs led with six offers, followed by Citibank with four. Among conglomerates, Essar Group extended the highest number of offers (8), while Tata Administrative Services (5), Aditya Birla Group (4), Godrej Industries Group (4), and Mahindra (4) were also key recruiters.

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The placement cycle began with the lateral process held between January 5 and 15, 2026, during which firms interviewed candidates with prior work experience for middle and senior management roles across sectors such as technology, banking, finance, consulting and analytics.

Student-First Ecosystem

The institute continued its ‘dream’ application process, allowing students to apply to preferred firms in subsequent clusters even after securing an offer. “More than 150 such applications have been made. This showcases the student friendliness of our process,” the institute said.

IIM-A also reported 100% placements for its PGP-FABM (Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-business Management), with all 45 students placed.

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Viswanath Pingali, chairperson of the placement committee at IIMA, said the Indian industry continues to repose faith in the institute’s students. “Evolving geopolitical dynamics and the technological landscape are creating unique opportunities, and as the evidence shows, IIMA graduates are well positioned to adapt and take advantage of them,” he said.

Last week, IIM Bangalore said 596 students participated in placements, securing a record 664 offers from 177 firms during the lateral and final placement process for the PGP and PGPBA (Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics) class of 2024–26.