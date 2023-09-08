How to become an Artificial Intelligence engineer?

By Srikant Patnaik

AI Engineer works on developing complex algorithms which mimic the real-life experiences of the human brain. These algorithms can make near to accurate predictions in any of the real-life applications. The recent trend shows that the artificial intelligence field is providing rewarding job opportunities to engineers who have combined skills in data science, machine learning, and computer science. Artificial Intelligence is one of the specializations of computer science which is very fascinating from a learner perspective. Artificial Intelligence is not only limited to the field of engineering and healthcare but is also useful in the financial sector for stock market trading, research, and analysis of the current market scenario.

If you are passionate about problem-solving and want to become an artificial intelligence engineer, here are a few skills that are must develop:

One should have a strong background in statistics and probability. Mathematics and computer science fundamentals are a must to learn.

Data structures and programming languages like Python, C and C++ are the pathways to creating any algorithm.

Comprehensive understanding of machine learning (supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement) basics will help to efficiently train the algorithm-based models for accurate predictions of structured data (numbers and stats)

Data visualization tools like Power BI and data cleaning skills are very useful to extract feasible data for training the machine learning algorithms.

Neural network and deep learning knowledge will be a must to train the complex algorithm models for unstructured data (images, video, and recordings)

Natural language processing is useful for understanding the human-computer interaction (HCI) in artificial intelligence for text classification, language generation, etc. Knowledge of cloud platforms like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and big data tools like Apache Hadoop and Spark are essential in the data engineering field.

As the artificial intelligence field is revolutionizing at a quick pace, one should be up-to-date with relevant software and tools.

Attending workshops, conferences, and seminars in the area of artificial intelligence is a plus to gaining knowledge of recent research works in this field.

Industry-based internships, application-based projects, and open-source projects should be done to gain hands-on experience in dealing with the real-time problem.

A strong mathematical background with enthusiasm to learn computer science related skills will eventually lead towards having a promising career as an artificial intelligence engineer. The latest software and tools related to updated knowledge will be a plus in making a career as an artificial intelligence engineer in the field of finance, renewable energy, software product development and different verticals of engineering.

The author is assistant professor at Vijaybhoomi School of Science and Technology. Views are personal.