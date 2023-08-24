scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh University postpones exam, new dates to be released soon

Due to heavy rains, Himachal Pradesh Univeristy postpones exam, new dates to be released soon

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
himachal pradesh, university, examination, exams, rain, india
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh (Representative image)

The post-graduation and BEd examinations at Himachal Pradesh University were scheduled for August 23 and 24 but are now postponed due to heavy rains. The university decided to postpone the exams given the weather conditions and had issued a notice. Apart from this, with the main library being closed, the classes have also been cancelled for these two dates.

Considering the probability, Sardar Patel University, Mandi has also postponed the examinations that were to be held on August 23 and 24. According to the university’s announcement, the decision to postpone the exams was made in consideration of the students’ safety by Deputy Commission-cum-Chairman DDMA Mandi. The revised exam date will be made known when it is appropriate.



While the new dates for the exams that have been postponed are yet to be announced, there are no changes made in the examination schedule that is to be held on August 25 and on dates afterwards. The revised dates for these two exams will be announced as soon as possible. According to the official notice from SPU, the remaining exams will be held in accordance with the current timetable beginning on August 25, 2023.


First published on: 24-08-2023 at 07:45 IST

