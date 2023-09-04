Government launches capacity building initiatives to transform ministries, civil services.

In order to prepare government officials for the future and enhance the efficiency of public service delivery, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Department of Higher Education (DoHE) and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), have unveiled the Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP). Additionally, they have introduced the ‘Know Your Ministry Induction Module’ for MSDE and a Training Module for Directors of DoHE, all as part of Mission Karmayogi, according to an official release.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mission Karmayogi represents an endeavour in the realm of capacity building. This mission seeks to empower government employees to modernise their thinking, the release mentioned.

The Government of India has established the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to promote standardisation and harmonisation within the Indian civil services landscape. CBC operates under the umbrella of ‘Mission Karmayogi’ with the goal of formulating India’s Civil Service Competency Framework. This framework aligns with India’s developmental goals, fostering accountability and transparency in our day-to-day operations, it added.

“With the launch of the capacity building plan and Know Your Ministry Induction Module of MSDE, we are taking forward the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of building future ready civil services with Mission Karmayogi which aims to build right attitude, skills and knowledge in our workforce aligned with the vision of New India,” Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said.

To enhance citizen-centricity and improve the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s daily operations, a digital Induction Training Module called “Know Your Ministry – Induction Module of MSDE” was launched. This e-learning module is accessible on the iGoT Mission Karmayogi platform, allowing self-paced learning. It aims to familiarise personnel with the ministry’s vision, mission, and structure, helping new employees and stakeholders understand its functioning and contribute effectively to its goals, as per the release.

A new Training Module for Directors of Academic Institutes in the Department of Higher Education was introduced. This module is designed to promote a dynamic approach to institutional leadership in alignment with the objectives of the New Education Policy 2020.