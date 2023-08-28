The registration process for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition will commence online on August 29, 2023, by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). Those aspiring to take the GMAT Focus Edition can complete their registration through the official website, gmac.com.

According to the latest updates, candidates aiming for Round 1 admissions (September or October 2023) can opt for the ongoing GMAT exam. Alternatively, candidates applying for Round 2 and 3 admissions have the option of taking the GMAT Focus Edition in either December 2023 or early 2024. It is worth noting that more than 7,700 programs across 2,400 universities and institutions spanning 110 countries integrate GMAT scores into their selection criteria.

The candidates must have a current passport at the time of the GMAT exam, in accordance with the qualifying requirements established by the council. A candidate must be in possession of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. The GMAT exam 2023 is also open to undergraduate students in their final year and working adults. According to the GMAT 2023 syllabus, questions will be asked about data insights, verbal reasoning, and mathematical reasoning.

To facilitate online registration for the GMAT 2023 exam, candidates must first establish a profile by entering requisite information on the official GMAT website. To finish the registration procedure, follow the instructions below:

Begin by accessing the GMAT official website: gmac.com

Locate and click the “Register Now” button visible on the screen.

Establish a GMAT profile and input the required personal details.

Verify the profile’s accuracy and proceed to select an exam date and center.

After confirming the details, proceed to make the payment for the GMAT 2023 exam fee.

Obtain the GMAT application confirmation page by downloading it.

Print a physical copy of the confirmation page to retain for future reference.

GMAC’s GMAT Focus Edition registration process has been streamlined for ease of use, offering candidates a convenient way to enter the assessment process and pursue their academic goals.