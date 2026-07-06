As studying in traditional destinations like the US, UK, Canada and Australia becomes more expensive and visa rules get stricter, more Indian students are looking at alternative countries for higher education. Experts noted that Germany has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift, thanks to its tuition-free public universities, strong job market and affordable education costs.

Germany has seen a sharp rise in Indian student enrolments over the past five years. The number of Indian students has increased from 28,905 in 2020 to 59,419 in the 2024-25 academic year, according to Destatis data.

According to Shweta Guru, CBO – GlobalEd, Auxilo Finserve, Germany’s growing demand for skilled professionals is another major attraction for Indian students. “The Institute for Employment Research projects Germany will need around seven million skilled workers by 2035,” Guru said.

Affordable education driving student interest

A 2025 Leap Scholar survey, based on over three million student interactions, found that around 75% of students ranked affordability as their top concern. Scholarships came next at 70%, followed by career opportunities at 58%, while university rankings did not feature among the top five priorities.

Germany stands out because public universities do not charge tuition fees, even for international students. Students only need to pay a semester contribution ranging from around Rs 16,000 to Rs 38,000 (€150–€350), which often includes access to local public transport.

Another major advantage is the growing availability of English-language courses. Nearly 2,400 degree programmes, including many master’s courses, are now offered entirely in English.

Living costs remain the biggest expense

While tuition is free, students are required to show proof that they can support themselves during their stay. For 2026, international students must maintain approximately Rs 12.9 lakh (€11,904) in a blocked account before arriving in Germany. The amount is released in equal monthly installments of about Rs 1.08 lakh after they reach the country.

Overall, a two-year master’s programme, including living expenses, typically costs between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 28 lakh.

Strong career opportunities after graduation

Germany’s strong employment market also adds to its appeal. Fresh engineering and IT graduates can expect starting salaries ranging between Rs 49 lakh and Rs 70 lakh per year (€45,000–€65,000).

Graduates who secure jobs paying over approximately ₹49 lakh (€45,300) annually may also qualify for the EU Blue Card, which offers a faster work permit process and can eventually lead to permanent residency.