Galgotias University receives one million applications for 2023 academic year

Uttar Pradesh leads the way with more than three lakh applications, closely followed by Delhi and Haryana, each contributing more than one lakh applicants.

Galgotias University claims to have garnered one million applications for the academic year 2023, with a significant portion of 6.5 Lakhs coming from CUET applicants. Uttar Pradesh leads the way with more than three lakh applications, closely followed by Delhi and Haryana, each contributing more than one lakh applicants, according to an official release. 

The institution boasts 30 cutting-edge laboratories. This facility also holds the distinction of being an Apple Authorised Training Centre for Education. Moreover, the school is home to a diverse array of industry-backed laboratories and Centers of Excellence. These include contributions from notable entities like Ingenuity Gaming, Red Hat, CISCO, AWS, Microchip, Microsoft, Oracle, Google Cloud, Altair, IBM CSRBOX Lab, Global Blockchain CoE, Blueprism University Academia Program lab, Paloalto Networking Cybersecurity Lab, UiPath Academic Alliance Lab and Intel Intelligent Systems CoE, the release mentioned.

“The institution has witnessed an unprecedented surge in applications this year, marking a 40% increase from previous year. Focused on becoming better rather than bigger year after year, this response is truly humbling. It echoes our university’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in education and is a testament to both our institution’s enduring reputation and the bright aspirations of the students who seek to be a part of our transformative journey,” Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 14:00 IST

