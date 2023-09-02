Five ways to accelerate your devOps journey.

By Srikanth Reddy

The global DevOps market is expected to grow from $10.4 billion in 2023 to $25.5 billion by 2028, driven by the rising adoption of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, Docker and serverless computing. These technologies enable organisations to develop, deploy and manage applications more efficiently. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are also playing an increasingly vital role in DevOps.

Given the rapid evolution of DevOps and its pivotal role in modern software engineering, acquiring the right skills and knowledge has become essential for professionals seeking a successful career. Organisations are also actively seeking individuals who can effectively leverage these next gen technologies to drive continuous improvement and innovation.

Understand the software development lifecycle

To excel in DevOps, you must grasp the fundamentals of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). While a background in computer science or engineering can help, candidates from diverse educational backgrounds can acquire this knowledge through self-study or from relevant training courses. By familiarising yourself with SDLC, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of the processes involved in software delivery, enabling you to streamline and optimise the development and operations workflows.

Master operating systems and troubleshooting

A strong foundation in operating systems is vital for any aspiring DevOps professional. You need to be proficient in operating systems, such as Windows, Linux and macOS, and also have essential troubleshooting skills. Knowing how different operating systems function and how to troubleshoot common issues will enable you to effectively manage the infrastructure and address technical challenges that may arise during development and deployment processes.

Develop automation skills

Automation is at the heart of DevOps practices, enabling efficient and rapid software development. Cloud automation especially is growing, with 99% of companies expected to have at least one cloud initiative planned for 2023. Candidates must acquire scripting and coding skills to automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows and enhance the SDLC. Familiarise yourself with scripting languages, such as Perl, Python or Bash, as well as programming languages, such as Ruby, Go or Java. You should also adapt your automation skills to match the requirements of different organisations, as scripting and programming languages may vary based on specific needs.

Acquire cloud expertise



In today’s cloud-driven era, proficiency in cloud technologies is essential for DevOps professionals. Gartner estimates the global public cloud end-user spending to reach $ 600 billion in 2023. Candidates should familiarise themselves with popular cloud services providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Digital Ocean or Alibaba Cloud. Understanding how to deploy cloud applications, use cloud-based services and leverage the scalability and flexibility offered by cloud platforms will be invaluable in your DevOps career.

Learn essential DevOps tools



To excel in the DevOps field, you must also gain familiarity with version control systems such as GIT, and Continuous Integration(CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) tools such as Jenkins, Teamcity , Github actions, etc . Docker and Kubernetes are widely used containerisation and orchestration tools that enable the seamless deployment and management of applications. Also, gaining knowledge in configuration management tools, such as Chef, Puppet, Ansible and Terraform, is crucial for maintaining consistency and managing infrastructure effectively. Candidates can leverage the online resources and documentation available to learn these tools and become proficient in their use.

Embark on a DevOps journey

Succeeding in DevOps requires a mix of technical and soft skills and most importantly, adaptability to evolving industry trends. Many IT professionals have successfully transitioned to DevOps, leveraging their troubleshooting experience with operating systems like Windows, Linux or macOS. As the demand for DevOps expertise rises, more IT professionals are embracing this career path.

Collaboration skills are crucial in DevOps to bridge the gap between development and operations teams. DevOps professionals must prioritise security and possess a security mindset, using tools and practices to safeguard the entire DevOps process. Also, they must conduct research to identify suitable tools for their environment and provide recommendations accordingly.

Acting as an advanced search engine, Generative AI can also be a valuable resource for streamlining processes by providing structured and precise answers, enhancing job performance through improved access to organised information.

By choosing DevOps as a career, not only can you contribute to the success of businesses, but you can also embark on a path of continuous growth and learning, ensuring your skills remain relevant and in high demand. So, seize the opportunity to be at the forefront of technological advancement, make a lasting impact, and carve out a fulfilling and prosperous career in the dynamic field of DevOps.

The author is manager, talent acquisition APJ at Progress. Views are personal.