Eighteen students from Polaris School of Technology have been selected for the 2026 edition of Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Interestingly, the selected students come from diverse social and geographic backgrounds, including small towns such as Balaghat, Jorhat, and Ranaghat. Several of them are first-generation technology professionals from families involved in farming and small businesses, highlighting the growing reach of India’s tech talent beyond major metropolitan cities.

What is Google Summer of Code?

Google Summer of Code is considered one of the world’s most competitive open-source software development programmes. In 2026, the programme received 23,371 proposals from participants across 131 countries. Out of these, only 1,141 contributors were selected, resulting in an acceptance rate of just 4.9 per cent.

Unlike traditional coding contests, GSoC participants are required to work on real-world open-source projects, collaborate with international mentors across time zones, and contribute to large and complex software systems.

Students to work with global organisations

The Polaris students will contribute to projects run by open-source organisations based in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China, and Europe. Their work will support sectors including cloud computing, genomics, financial inclusion, and geospatial technology, according to the Bengaluru-based institution.

Speaking on the achievement, Mukul Rustagi, CEO of Polaris School of Technology, said “The selections demonstrate that world-class engineering talent exists across all parts of India when students receive the right mentorship and opportunities”.

Apart from the global exposure, the selected students are eligible to receive stipends of up to $3,000 under the programme. For many students from modest-income families, the programme offers both financial support and valuable international industry experience early in their careers.