scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

ED raids multiple locations in scholarship scam money laundering probe

During the operation, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 75 lakh was seized and Rs 2.55 crore held in bank accounts was frozen, according to a statement by the Enforcement Directorate.

Written by FE Education
ED raids multiple locations in scholarship scam money laundering probe
ED raids multiple locations in scholarship scam money laundering probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at various locations, including the premises of officials from the Himachal Pradesh education department, private universities and other individuals, as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering related to a scam involving scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students in the state. A total of 24 locations in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi were targeted in these raids, according to an official statement.

During the operation, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 75 lakh was seized and Rs 2.55 crore held in bank accounts was frozen, according to a statement by the Enforcement Directorate. The action primarily focused on individuals associated with the state education department, banking institutions, as well as proprietors of entities connected to private universities and educational institutions. These entities are suspected of being involved in significant embezzlement related to the distribution of scholarship funds, the statement mentioned.

Also Read

The money laundering case stems from a FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation with regard to scholarship disbursed by the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, under the post-matric scholarship scheme for SC, ST and OBC students, it added.

Also Read

With inputs from PTI.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 15:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS