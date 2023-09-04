Early childhood education: A foundation for higher learning.

Various studies have noted that support for children’s early learning can lead to higher test scores from preschool to college, better grades, and a better chance of staying in school and going to college. But early childhood education hasn’t traditionally been a strong area of focus in India.

Utsav Kheria, co-founder, Rocket Learning, told FE that the decline from 27.3% to 20.5% proficiency in second-grade reading among third-grade students (2018-22) and 43% of low-income children unable to recognise alphabets and 35% numbers 1-9 in grade 1 are unfortunate emblems of a stark truth, i.e., learning’s roots take hold long before formal primary schooling. “Early childhood education is vital for nurturing fundamental pre-literacy and pre-numeracy skills, preparing children for academic success and life’s demands. As 85% of brain development occurs by age 6, this phase establishes the bedrock for lifelong learning and career achievement,” he said.

A nonprofit, Rocket Learning links the government school and Anganwadi system with parents, using technology, media and social influence techniques.

The Anganwadi – these are child care centres across India – is a strong and proven system, but it has traditionally lacked the necessary resources and training for effective early education.

The government recently launched the Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi programme – under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 – to cast a spotlight on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) within the Anganwadi system, reimaging them as vibrant centres of learning.

To ensure top-tier ECCE, bolstering the capabilities of Anganwadi workers is a priority. Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi includes a tailored three-day training programme that encompasses padhai (education) and poshan (nutrition). The training provides pragmatic strategies and best practices that will empower Anganwadi workers to become effective preschool educators.

Kheria said that Rocket Learning is supporting this initiative. “In eight states and 60 districts, we encourage Anganwadi workers to establish WhatsApp groups comprising parents of children in their classes, harnessing the potential of WhatsApp classrooms to transmit learning activities, games, homework, and informative updates to children,” he said. “Via WhatsApp, Anganwadi workers engage with parents, acknowledging students’ responses, offering motivational prompts, and supplementing lessons. This collaborative effort establishes peer accountability and social cohesion.”

He added that these digital interactions are translating into offline engagement through regular parent-teacher gatherings known as ‘choupals’. “During these sessions, parents delve into the significance of early childhood education, their children’s requirements and progress in the classroom,” Kheria said. “Anganwadi workers now have a better understanding of how well children are learning from the educational materials we share.”

Rocket Learning has mobilised 200,000 digital communities of parents and teachers around ECCE, impacting 1.75 million children across eight states. “We help 100,000 educators reach over 850,000 caregivers everyday with contextualised content in the local language over WhatsApp,” he said “We use image- and video-based learning which can be facilitated even by families with limited education levels. We then invite parents to send us their responses on the group to create peer accountability and social ‘pull’.”

Also Read Threads of opportunity; unlocking the potential of careers in the Indian handloom industry

He added that with the use of emerging tech, a bottom’s-up approach to solving the challenges of India’s 40 million children, and behaviour change marketing, Rocket Learning is making learning a habit in marginalised communities of first-generation learners – and contributing towards strengthening India’s ability to achieve its full potential.