DU UG Spot Round 2 result 2023 Today! Check seat allocation status at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

On September 11, 2023, DU releases round 2 spot admission results online. Check CSAS portal for details.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
DU UG spot round 2 result 2023

On September 11, 2023, the University of Delhi (DU) will release the results for the second round of spot admissions in an online format. Once these results are published, individuals who participated in the spot round can verify and obtain their seat allocation status by accessing the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the provided timetable, candidates have the opportunity to confirm their assigned seats from 11 am on September 11, 2023, until September 13, 2023. Colleges and institutions will review and authorize online applications until 4.59 pm on September 14, 2023. Candidates are required to complete their online admission fee payments by September 15, 2023, at 5 pm.

Candidates can refer to the schedule related to the Delhi University spot round 2023, which is as follows:

  • Seat allocation declaration in round 2 – September 11, 2023
  • ‘Acceptance’ of the allocated seats by the candidate – September 11, 2023 to September 13, 2023
  • Last date of verification and approval of online applications – September 14, 2023
  • Last date for candidates to pay admission fees – September 15, 2023

Here are the instructions on how to access the DU UG Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 online:

  • Navigate to the official DU CSAS portal website at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Locate and click on the “UG admissions” tab.
  • Log in using the provided credentials, including your application number and password.
  • The DU UG seat allotment status for spot round 2 will be displayed on your screen.
  • Review the details presented on the screen to confirm your seat allocation.
  • Download the seat allotment letter for future reference.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 11:09 IST

