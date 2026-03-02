At the National Science Day, DreamXec officially launched India’s first dedicated crowdfunding platform designed to democratise research and innovation funding for the country’s 43.3 million higher education students. The platform, www.dreamxec.com, aims to bridge a critical funding gap that often leaves brilliant ideas – from affordable medical devices to renewable energy models – as unfinished experiments trapped in student notebooks.

Beyond Institutional Grants

While top-tier institutions receive significant research grants, students in tier-2 and tier-3 colleges often struggle to raise even Rs 50,000 to build a prototype. Many never apply for traditional funding because the processes are often slow, complex, and discouraging. DreamXec aims to address this by connecting verified students directly with alumni, individual supporters, and corporate CSR contributors through a transparent, milestone-based model.

ALSO READ ICAI CA Result 2026 (OUT): Check full toppers list here

“We’re building the missing bridge in India’s research ecosystem,” said Ashish Trivedi, founder & CEO of DreamXec. “Alumni want to give back, CSR funds are available, and students have ideas worth backing, but there has not been a transparent, structured way to connect them.”

Accountability at Scale

Trust and scalability are central to the platform’s design. Students create profiles using institutional emails and project goals, while supporters can track progress in real time. Sanskar Seth, co-founder & tech lead, emphasised the importance of this digital infrastructure: “India has the scale. What we needed was infrastructure. We’ve built DreamXec to handle millions of students while keeping accountability strong. Innovation shouldn’t depend on geography.”

Initially, DreamXec aims to onboard 100 colleges and 50 verified projects in high-impact sectors like climate tech, agriculture, and healthcare. Looking ahead, the platform envisions supporting 400,000 students and mobilising Rs 5,000 crore towards student-led innovation over the next five years. By filling the gap between early ideation and later-stage commercial capital, DreamXec aims to ensure that the next generation of problem-solvers has the support needed to turn ambitious ideas into reality.