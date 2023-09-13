Dharmendra Pradhan launches ‘Skill India Digital’ platform for education and employment revolution.

Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister, education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, inaugurated Skill India Digital (SID), an all-encompassing digital platform with the mission of harmonising and revolutionising India’s skills, education, job market and entrepreneurial environment. This platform symbolises the hopes and aspirations of countless Indians striving for improved prospects and a more promising tomorrow by providing industry-relevant skill training, employment prospects and entrepreneurial assistance, according to an official release.

SID serves as India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for the skill development, education, employment and entrepreneurship ecosystem. It is guided by the vision of enhancing skill development through innovation, accessibility and personalisation, with a strong focus on digital technology and Industry 4.0 skills, the release mentioned.

This platform seamlessly aligns with the objectives outlined in the G20 framework for establishing DPI and fostering a digital economy that promotes digital skills and literacy. Furthermore, it serves as a comprehensive information hub for all government initiatives related to skill development and entrepreneurship, making it the primary destination for individuals seeking career enhancement and lifelong learning opportunities, as per the release.

“The consensus on India’s advocacy for global digital public infrastructure as well as for addressing skills gaps was the centrepiece of India’s successful G20 Presidency. Taking another leap towards creating digital public infrastructure, MSDE has created an open-source platform to address the skilling needs of India’s diverse demography. Skill India Digital is one more step towards harnessing our demographic dividend and establishing India as a global skills hub,” Pradhan said.

Skill India Digital is committed to being user-friendly, with an easy-to-use interface adaptable to various devices for accessibility. It supports multiple Indian languages for inclusivity and uses Aadhaar-based eKYC for secure access. Its mobile-first approach allows users to learn anytime, anywhere, transforming traditional learning methods, the release stated.

Skill India Digital has introduced Digitally Verified Credentials, a secure and tamper-proof way to showcase skills and qualifications. Users can confidently present their qualifications in a digital format that is inherently authentic. Additionally, Skill India Digital offers Digital CVs through personalized QR Codes for easy access to an individual’s skills and experiences.

The platform also integrates government training programmes from both Central and State governments, creating a unified hub for skill development initiatives. This approach recognises the active involvement of various government entities in enhancing skills across different sectors and regions. The implementation of these features within a Skill India Digital skilling platform aims to revolutionise the skilling landscape in India, offering enhanced accessibility and streamlined verification processes, it added.