Delhi Lt governor advocates extending MACP benefits to retired education dept principals.

Benefits of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme must be extended to retired principals of the education department, VK Saxena, Lt Governor, Delhi stated. They could claim a salary at the elevated grade pay starting from either the scheme’s implementation date or their eligibility date for the scheme, whichever comes later, according to an official statement.

To alleviate the impact of job stagnation among government employees, the central government introduced the MACP scheme, which became active on September 1, 2008. According to this scheme, an employee is granted three financial advancements upon completing 10, 20 and 30 years of consistent service, allowing progression to a higher grade pay level, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the LG has instructed the education department to promptly disburse the financial advantages, including any applicable arrears, to these retired officers. This LG’s decision will set a precedent for extending financial benefits to employees facing similar circumstances in various other departments as well, it added.

“Despite these retired officers being eligible for financial upgradation from 2008 and their eligibility upheld by various courts and even by Supreme Court, these officers had to go through trauma and harassment all these years for no fault of theirs due to indifferent and inhuman attitude of the education department. With the decision of the LG, they would be getting their due benefits pending for 15 years,” the LG office said.

Officials at Raj Niwas have reported that the LG took a decisive stance by rejecting a file that proposed seeking his approval to take the matter to the supreme court regarding government employees’ claims for advantages under the scheme. In response to this development, the Delhi government remarked, “Raj Niwas has been overseeing service-related affairs throughout the Delhi government for the past eight years. Their explanation should solely address why this action wasn’t taken earlier.”

The benefits granted by the scheme are applicable starting from the date when an employee fulfills the eligibility criteria. Additionally, in cases of delays, the employee remains entitled to receive arrears corresponding to the delayed benefits, as per the statement.

With inputs from PTI.