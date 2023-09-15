Creative Arts Education Society partners with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development.

The Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), which operates through its constituent academic institutions under the Pearl Academy umbrella, has entered into a partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), an Institute of national importance under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS), government of India. This collaboration encompasses all bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes offered at various Pearl Academy campuses, including those located in Delhi West, Delhi South, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur, according to an official release.

These academic offerings encompass a diverse range of disciplines, including Bachelor of Design (B. Des), Master of Design (M. Des), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Master of Business Administration (MBA). These programmes cover a wide array of creative fields, such as fashion, design, media, communication and various other creative design domains. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising this partnership was officially signed on September 5th, 2023. As a result of this collaboration, the degrees awarded under this affiliation will be effective starting from the 2024 intake, the release mentioned.

The undergraduate programmes provided by CAES at Pearl Academy campuses typically span a duration of four years, involving rigorous and comprehensive academic studies, along with opportunities for specialisation. The Bachelor of Design (B. Des) programmes encompass an extensive array of degree courses, including but not limited to Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, Fashion Communication, Interior Design, Communication Design and Product Design. Additionally, the institution offers a regular B. Des programme. For those with a keen interest in the business aspects of creative industries, there are also options such as the regular BBA programme and the BBA in Fashion and Luxury Management programme, both of which have a duration of three years, as per the release.

“Pearl Academy has been at the forefront of design, fashion, media and communication education in India. The partnership with RGNIYD marks an important milestone for us and for the students. We are all elated about this new development and are looking forward to an exciting academic year,” Aditi Srivastava, president, Pearl Academy, said.

The post-graduate offerings include M. Design degree programs in Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, Fashion Communication, Interior Design, Communication Design, and Product Design. Furthermore, the institute provides an MBA program in Fashion and Luxury Management, M. Des Regular, and MBA Regular programs to cater to diverse educational and career aspirations, it added.