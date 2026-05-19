Odisha CHSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will declare the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 on May 20 at 12.30 pm, Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced on Monday.

According to an official notification, students will be able to check their Odisha Plus Two results on results.odisha.gov.in and DigiLocker. The results will also be accessible through the SAMS College e-space portal from 3 pm onwards.

Students from Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational streams can download their provisional scorecards from CHSE Odisha official website using their roll number and registration details.

The CHSE Odisha had conducted the annual Higher Secondary examinations earlier this year in offline mode across multiple centres in the state. After the exams concluded, answer sheets were evaluated and marks tabulated at designated centres before the finalisation of results.

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