CBSE has released admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026, which will begin on February 17. Students cannot download their admit cards on their own. Schools are required to log in to the CBSE website, download the hall tickets, verify all details, and then hand over printed copies to students.

On the exam day, students must carry the printed admit card along with their school ID card to the examination centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents. The admit card contains key information such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, school name, exam centre address, exam schedule, and important instructions. Students are advised to read all the instructions carefully and reach the centre on time, as no entry will be permitted after the gates close.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards 2026

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the “Pariksha Sangam” tab on the homepage. Go to the “Pre-Exam Activities” section. Select “Admit Card, Centre for 2026 Exam.” Log in using the user ID, password, and captcha. Open the admit card, check all details carefully, and download the PDF.

CBSE has already issued admit cards for private candidates. The Class 12 board exams will be held from February 17 to April 9. Class 10 exams will take place in two phases, from February 17 to March 9 and again from May 15 to June 1. Students are advised to regularly check the CBSE website for the latest updates.