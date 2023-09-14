CBSE clarifies no collaboration with any private publisher for 2024 sample papers.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially stated that it is not collaborating with Educart to develop a new sample paper pattern for the upcoming 2024 board examinations. This clarification comes in response to recent reports in a well-known media outlet that incorrectly implied a partnership between CBSE and the private publisher Educart to release updated sample papers for both grade 10th and 12th students, according to an official release.

These reports gained widespread attention on social media, sparking excitement and curiosity among students and teachers. Furthermore, the articles contained links to PDF files that seemed to suggest Educart’s involvement in creating these new sample papers, the release mentioned.

However, CBSE’s official position firmly denies any such collaboration with Educart. The additional practice papers have been designed to benefit grade 10th and 12th students, with the primary goal of assisting them in tackling application-based questions and strengthening their understanding of conceptual topics. There is no external partnership involved in this initiative, it added.

Starting from this year, CBSE will conduct the grade 10th and 12th board examinations twice a year. This significant change provides students with the opportunity to achieve their best scores and aims to reduce the high-pressure atmosphere often associated with single annual exams. This shift aligns with the Ministry of Education’s new curriculum framework, as per the statement.