CAT 2023 registration closes today: Important details and direct link at iimcat.ac.in

The online registration process at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Luckow will be closed today (September 13, 2023) for the Common Admission Test. The completed registration forms filled by the eligible candidates can be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Selection of candidates for admission to various PG management programs across IIM is done through the CAT exam.

CAT 2023 Exam Dates

CAT 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on November 26 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The hall tickets for downloading will be available for applicants starting from October 25 (5 p.m.) onwards.

Eligibility criteria

To appear for the CAT exam, applicants must have completed their graduation with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent. Candidates can also be eligible if they have a professional degree like CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI) with the required percentage.

There is a detailed note on the eligibility criteria for the applicants to refer to on the official website.

Application fees

Applicants who belong to the SC/ST/PwD categories will be charged a registration fee of Rs 1,200, while the other candidates who are from other categories will have to pay Rs 2,400 to complete their application process.

Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Select the IIM CAT 2023 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and get on with the application procedure.

Step 4: Complete the application, pay the fee, and submit it.

Exam pattern of CAT 2023

The expected date for the release of results of the entrance test is in the second week of January 2024. The CAT results are valid until December 31, 2024.

The CAT exam has followed the same format since 2015, with the most recent three years acting as a guide for the 2023 version.

The CAT is a two-hour computer-delivered test, but it should be noted that this is not an online test. The CAT 2023 will include 66 questions, broken down into three areas like the one from the previous year: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

At least 18 of the 66 questions will not receive a failing grade. Both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Non-MCQs are included in the exam. A few MCQs will be changed to not have negative markings if any non-MCQs have them.

The MCQ format accounts for more than 48 of the CAT’s questions and carries a 1:3 ratio of negative grading.

IIMs typically screen applicants for the final admission stage by requiring a minimum qualifying score on the CAT exam between the 70th and 90th percentiles in each of the three areas.