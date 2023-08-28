Board examinations to be conducted biannually; allows students to keep best scores

There will be biannual board exams, and students will have the option to keep their highest score, according to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF). This change aims to provide students with ample time and chances to excel academically. Consequently, students can take board exams for subjects they have finished and are confident about. Additionally, students in grades 11th-12th will be required to study two languages, with at least one being an Indian language. Notably, the range of subjects will not be confined to specific streams, granting students the freedom to choose subjects flexibly.

The NCF from the Ministry of Education introduces a series of measures to improve board exams. Those responsible for creating and assessing tests must now complete university-certified courses before taking on their roles. The framework also highlights the need for school boards to gradually transition towards offering ‘on-demand’ exams. Furthermore, the traditional approach of exclusively relying on textbooks within classrooms will be phased out, aligning with the Ministry’s new curriculum framework, which aims to optimise textbook expenses.

Also Read Barriers to quality early childhood education in India

Unveiling of the NCF for school education marks a significant stride in advancing the National Education Policy’s implementation, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said. The endeavors are underway to ensure the availability of new textbooks starting from the upcoming academic year. The Minister further stated that the textbooks for students in grades 3rd to 12th will be designed to align with the demands of the 21st century, grounding them in present needs while also looking ahead to the future.