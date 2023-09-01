BITS Pilani is offering AI and Data Science M.Tech. programmes for upskilling.

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division is currently accepting applications for several education opportunities tailored for working professionals. These programmes include M.Tech. in Data Science and Engineering, M.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Post Graduate certificate programmes in AI and ML, and Full Stack Engineering. The application deadline for all these programmes is September 11, 2023, according to an official release.

These programs have been crafted with input from industry experts, with the primary goal of enhancing participants’ skills and providing them with a comprehensive understanding of relevant theoretical concepts. These offerings are designed to meet the demands of today’s dynamic world, the release mentioned.

The M.Tech. in Data Science and Engineering degree programme is a four-semester curriculum designed to equip students for a career in Data Science. It covers a wide spectrum of topics, ranging from fundamental concepts to advanced skill sets. This programme is particularly valuable for software and IT professionals seeking to enhance their expertise, enabling them to excel in roles such as Data Analysts, Data Engineers, Data Architects, Data Scientists and more, as per the release.

Furthermore, the M.Tech. in AI and ML degree programme recognises the evolving landscape of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It acknowledges that ML engineers must not only grasp core algorithms, including supervised deep learning, unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning, but also be well-versed in various AI application domains. These domains encompass natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and cybersecurity, it added.