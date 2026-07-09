Badruka School of Management (BSM), Hyderabad, has joined AACSB International, a global association focused on business education, as it seeks to strengthen its academic standards and international engagement. The institute held a membership onboarding ceremony attended by Dr. Rastogi, director of BSM, and Prathap Das, regional head for South Asia at AACSB International, along with faculty members and other institutional representatives.

During the event, Das delivered a session on the value of AACSB accreditation, followed by an address by the BSM director. The programme also included discussions on the role of accreditation in business education and an interactive question-and-answer session.

The institute said the membership aligns with its efforts to promote academic excellence, continuous improvement and greater engagement with the global business education community.

AACSB International, or the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, is a not-for-profit organisation that works to advance business education globally. Its membership connects institutions with a wider network of business schools and education professionals.

However, membership is distinct from accreditation. Joining the association does not mean that BSM has received AACSB accreditation, which involves a separate evaluation process against the organisation’s standards.

The institute has not announced a timeline for pursuing accreditation or outlined specific milestones associated with the process.