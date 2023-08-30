Avidii to support KDEM's Women@Work initiative; aims to empower women educators, Engineering students.

Avidii, an ed-tech platform, has revealed its commitment to backing Women@Work (W@W), an undertaking of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). KDEM, formed collaboratively by the Government of Karnataka and various industries, operates as a non-profit organisation aimed at bridging the knowledge gap between the state government and diverse industries. Avidii’s primary focus is to tap into the prospects within the teaching sector for women, positioning them as tutors, according to an official release.

The core objective of this initiative revolves around furnishing employment assistance to 500 women from Karnataka annually. Simultaneously, it intends to facilitate the enhancement of skills and acquisition of academic proficiency for 10,000 students. Avidii identifies and acknowledges the immeasurable talent and potential that women contribute to the realm of education, the release mentioned.

By presenting adaptable work arrangements that empower educators to conduct classes from the convenience of their homes, the ultimate goal is to aid women in attaining a harmonious equilibrium between their professional and personal lives, all while earning competitive remuneration. In addition to this, Avidii also encourages Engineering students to explore these on-the-go teaching opportunities to provide mentorship and guidance to young students, it added.

“We always look to create impact by partnering with various associations, NGOs and government bodies. Our efforts for KDEM’s Women@Work (W@W) initiative will create an employment platform for women and engineering students, to act as a source of income easily accessible from the comfort of their homes. KDEM has been providing various opportunities for individuals at the grassroots level to grow, and we are happy to be a part Of their ecosystem to help drive this initiative,” Deepak Subbarao, co-founder, Avidii, said.