scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Avidii to support KDEM’s Women@Work initiative; aims to empower women educators, Engineering students

Avidii’s primary focus is to tap into the prospects within the teaching sector for women, positioning them as tutors.

Written by FE Education
Avidii to support KDEM's Women@Work initiative; aims to empower women educators, Engineering students
Avidii to support KDEM's Women@Work initiative; aims to empower women educators, Engineering students.

Avidii, an ed-tech platform, has revealed its commitment to backing Women@Work (W@W), an undertaking of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). KDEM, formed collaboratively by the Government of Karnataka and various industries, operates as a non-profit organisation aimed at bridging the knowledge gap between the state government and diverse industries. Avidii’s primary focus is to tap into the prospects within the teaching sector for women, positioning them as tutors, according to an official release.

The core objective of this initiative revolves around furnishing employment assistance to 500 women from Karnataka annually. Simultaneously, it intends to facilitate the enhancement of skills and acquisition of academic proficiency for 10,000 students. Avidii identifies and acknowledges the immeasurable talent and potential that women contribute to the realm of education, the release mentioned. 

By presenting adaptable work arrangements that empower educators to conduct classes from the convenience of their homes, the ultimate goal is to aid women in attaining a harmonious equilibrium between their professional and personal lives, all while earning competitive remuneration. In addition to this, Avidii also encourages Engineering students to explore these on-the-go teaching opportunities to provide mentorship and guidance to young students, it added. 

Also Read
Also Read

“We always look to create impact by partnering with various associations, NGOs and government bodies. Our efforts for KDEM’s Women@Work (W@W) initiative will create an employment platform for women and engineering students, to act as a source of income easily accessible from the comfort of their homes. KDEM has been providing various opportunities for individuals at the grassroots level to grow, and we are happy to be a part Of their ecosystem to help drive this initiative,” Deepak Subbarao, co-founder, Avidii, said.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 10:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS