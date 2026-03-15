In a move that cements its transition from a boutique liberal arts institution to a multidisciplinary powerhouse, Ashoka University has launched the Vachani School of Advanced Computing (VSAC). Backed by a large grant from Sunil Vachani, chairman of Dixon Technologies, it’s the seventh school on Ashoka campus.

The launch comes at a time when India’s technology landscape is navigating the dual pressures of a global AI race and the local need for highly-skilled, ethical engineers. By positioning the VSAC as an interdisciplinary hub rather than a coding factory, Ashoka is betting that the future of computing lies at the intersection of humanities and sciences.

Few hundred crore rupees

While the university has been private about the granular details of its philanthropic support, the scale of the Vachani grant is massive. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Ashish Dhawan, founding chairperson of the Board of Trustees at Ashoka University, highlighted the importance of funding. “While I cannot share the exact grant given to the VSAC, it is a few hundred crore rupees,” Dhawan said. “This support is a pivotal moment in our mission to build globally-competitive capabilities in science, technology, and artificial intelligence.”

Ashoka’s seventh school

The VSAC marks the completion of a broader vision to provide a 360-degree research environment. The university now houses seven distinct schools, each designed to break down traditional academic silos. These are:

Harish & Bina Shah School of Humanities (the core of Ashoka’s critical thinking philosophy).

School of Social Sciences (explores the complexities of human society and governance).

School of Natural & Applied Sciences (focuses on fundamental research in physics, chemistry, and maths).

Trivedi School of Biosciences (driving innovation in health and biological engineering).

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics & Finance (a premier centre of theoretical and applied economics).

Havells School of Management and Leadership (blends business acumen with liberal arts).

Vachani School of Advanced Computing (the newest addition, dedicated to AI, data science, and responsible computing).

Humanity in engineering

Ashoka has appointed Prof Santanu Chaudhury as the dean of the VSAC. A distinguished scholar in computer vision and AI, and former director of IIT Jodhpur, Prof Chaudhury brings IIT-grade rigour to Ashoka’s multidisciplinary classrooms.

His vision for the school is clear: engineering must have a soul. “As AI reshapes society, there is an urgent need to balance innovation with ethics and empathy,” Prof Chaudhury said. “The school will focus on responsible humanity, ensuring that students master the foundations of computer science while solving complex societal challenges.”

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Attracting talent

Ashoka is pursuing the country’s brightest STEM minds, and has announced up to 200 merit scholarships for top performers in national exams like the IIT-JEE, IISER, CMI, and various Olympiads. Dhawan said that by offering a formal Major in Computer Science and AI alongside the existing CS+X interdisciplinary degrees, Ashoka is providing a pathway for students who want technical depth without sacrificing a broader understanding of the world.

For Sunil Vachani, whose Dixon Technologies is at the forefront of India’s electronics manufacturing, the goal is long term. “By investing in science and interdisciplinary research, we hope to build a talent and innovation ecosystem that will serve the country for decades to come,” he said.

Prof Chaudhury added that the VSAC will reimagine the AI engineer, one who can not only code and build a neural network, but can also argue the ethics of its deployment.