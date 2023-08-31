Army Institute of Management Kolkata partners with Sarsuna College; aims to foster academic collaboration.

The Army Institute of Management Kolkata (AIMK) and Sarsuna College, affiliated with the University of Calcutta, have solidified a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a partnership aimed at fostering academic excellence and inter-institutional collaboration. The MoU outlines several key areas of focus, including the exchange of faculty and students, collaborative research initiatives, joint academic publications, faculty discussions, co-hosting of educational events and organising socio-cultural programmes. This collaborative approach is set to enhance the educational journey for students, granting them exposure to a wide array of perspectives and cultivating a global mindset, according to an official release.

One notable highlight will be the tailor-made programmes on Heritage Management and Disaster Management offered by AIM Kolkata. These programmes aim to leverage the combined expertise of both institutions, providing students with a comprehensive and immersive learning experience. Sarsuna College aims to contribute by organising workshops that delve into Geographic Information System (GIS), Remote Sensing (RS) and their applications in urban management, hazard/disaster management and other pertinent subjects. Furthermore, both colleges claim to collaboratively arrange seminars and conferences centered around shared interests, while also engaging in joint research projects, the release mentioned.

“This partnership represents our commitment to fostering academic excellence and global competence in our students and faculty. In line with the collaborative spirit, AIMK pledges several deliverables to enhance the learning experience for Sarsuna College students and faculty. These include conducting relevant management sessions for students, organizing faculty development programs in management-related areas, providing special offers on Management Development Programmes (MDPs) for faculty members, etc,” VS Ranade, director, AIMK, said.